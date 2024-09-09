News by Sharelle Burt Virginia’s First Black Female Lieutenant Governor Launches Gubernatorial Bid Winsome Earle-Sears is looking to make history in Virginia again.







Virginia’s Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears has officially launched her campaign for governor, NBC News reports.

Earle-Sears’ documents were accepted by the Virginia Department of Elections on Sept. 4 in order for her to earn the party’s nomination in 2025. The current GOP governor, Glenn Youngkin, can’t seek re-election. The Old Dominion state is the only one that limits governors to run for consecutive terms.

As the first Black woman to hold office in the state’s lengthy history, Earle-Sears is the first Republican to officially enter the race for the party’s nomination in 2025. Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger is the only person seeking her party’s nomination to run for governor.

The Marine veteran and Jamaica native climbed the political ladder in 2021 when Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares were elected to office. She defeated Democrat Hala Ayala to become the second woman in the state’s history to hold the title, following Attorney General Mary Sue Terry, elected in 1985. She speaks highly of her conservative values, often highlighting her Christian faith.

According to Fox News, Earle-Sears said her campaign is all about business. “We really have to win because the other side is wanting to do all kinds of machinations and so many ‘gotcha’ stuff that’s not going to help propel Virginia forward,” Earle-Sears said.

Though Youngkin provided “great foundation…we’ve got to keep building on that. We have had corporate headquarters that have moved here—even from overseas. We have grown businesses here. We have been an incubator for business,” the lieutenant governor said. From business, she added, comes money. And from that springs “the beautiful things we like: the quality of life, the schools, the roads, the bridges, all of that.”

Youngkin spokesperson Justin Discigil praised Earle-Sears as a “steadfast partner” during his tenure. “Governor Youngkin is squarely focused on helping Republicans win in Virginia in 2024 because this election is about strength versus weakness — a strong economy, a secure border, and strong America,” Discigil said.

If Earle-Sears were to win, this wouldn’t be the first time she makes history. In 2001, she became the first Black Republican woman elected to the House of Delegates, defeating a 10-term Democrat in a majority blue district.

Following her term, Earle-Sears served on the State Board of Education and as the national chair for an organization dedicated to reelecting former president Donald Trump.

