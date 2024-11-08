American Flight: Visa Research Surges Post-Election

Lavida, a visa consultant company, reports a spike in Americans researching how to establish residency or citizenship abroad.

The Nov. 5 presidential election results set off alarm bells in many Americans. As the country veers towards a more conservative agenda, many Americans are doubting the country’s stability and their personal safety.

Lavida released a statement about the over 2000% rise in traffic to their site.

“Immediately after the election on November 6th, Lavida recorded an unprecedented 2300% jump in US traffic on www.goldenvisas.com. Thousands of US visitors have already explored solutions that could grant them a level of freedom from political tides.”

The company reinforced what it believes is the motivation behind the rise in visa research. In their estimation, Americans need more than one option. Voting cannot be the only solution to protect self-interest, as the will of the majority may be in direct opposition to an individual’s.

“This surge highlights a growing recognition among Americans: without a viable Plan B, the ballot box might be their only lever – one that leaves half the electorate unfulfilled. Many now see second residency and citizenship as the first step toward greater autonomy, protecting their wealth, lifestyle, and future generations from the uncertainties of shifting government policies.”

Many people have taken to social media to express their interest in leaving the country if Trump won the presidency.

While other’s are thinking of ways to capitalize off of American flight.

Black Americans leaving the country in search of a better life is not a new development. Both Nina Simone and James Baldwin chose to leave behind America’s violent treatment towards Black folks. More recently, Black Americans are leaving to find greater opportunities for career growth and a better quality of life. Living in walkable cities, escaping gun violence, police brutality, school to prison pipeline, de facto redlining and the invisible ceiling placed on black achievement are all reasons for the abandonment of the American experiment.

TravelNoire spoke to expats to get a better understanding of their experiences abroad. Mocha Moizelle described the difference between how the U.S. is perceived and her lived realities.

“Due to our sorted history, Black people throughout the diaspora just have different lived realities. Sometimes I have encounters with people who cannot fathom why I would want to leave the U.S.”

She continued, “I have to acknowledge how the U.S. is marketed to the outside world, and that their lived experience is totally different from mine. Race relations may not be as important to someone who does not exist in whiteness on a daily basis”

Perhaps the same reality exists for future expats. The perceived safety and liberties of other countries may not live up to what has been marketed. But for some, anyplace is better than here.

