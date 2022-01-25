Vivica A. Fox Mourns Death of Regina King's Son, Says She Hugged Grieving Friend -- 'She's So Strong'

Upon hearing the tragic news of Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr.’s death by suicide, it is quite comforting to know that King is surrounded by love and support.

Her friend, fellow actress Vivica A. Fox, gave the world some assurance in an update she shared on her Fox Soul series Cocktails With Queens after visiting with King this weekend.

“I was with Regina last night and she’s ok,” Fox revealed as she wiped tears away from her face. “I was able to hug her. I got a text saying Regina wants to see you and I made a U-turn and immediately headed there. More than anything else, I’m glad I got to hug her. I’m glad I got to look in her eyes.”

Fox confirmed that her friend has remained “so strong” since losing her only son. She also shared that King wanted to let everyone know that she’s aware of the support she’s been receiving. “She said to tell everybody that she’s gotten your texts,” Fox explained. “The outpouring of love for her, her family, her son, she appreciates it.”

The talk show co-host urged viewers to pay close attention to their loved ones, especially those who might be exhibiting behaviors of distress. “If you see any signs, any signs of someone being in distress, or if somebody reaches out to you that’s just not having a good day, stop, take a moment to make sure that they’re OK,” Fox encouraged.

While visiting with King, Fox acknowledged the unsurpassable amount of support King has received from the African American community in Hollywood. “That was the beautiful thing that when I got there, our community is right there for her. If you never ever thought that the African American actresses, actors, and talent supports and loves each other, I saw it last night,” she said.

Fighting through more tears, Fox closed out the segment by reiterating her message about checking on those who may be struggling with mental health. “It’s been eye-opening for me; it really has been,” she admitted. “I’m trying to shed no tears today, but my tears are that I know my friend is OK. She really is. And we’re going to get through this, but we definitely have to start bringing more awareness to mental illness.”

Soon after the news of Alexander’s passing broke, King released a statement with PEOPLE.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” she said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Only 26 years old, he was Regina’s only child, who she shared with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.