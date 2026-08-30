Terrayae McCray, the founder and CEO Vividae Campaign, in India (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vividae Campaign) Entrepreneurship by Selena Hill Vividae Campaign Founder Terrayae McCray Is Taking Her Hair Company To The Source The Baltimore entrepreneur is turning her passion for hair into a business rooted in culture, global exploration, and opportunity.







Hair was never just about beauty for Terrayae McCray. Rather, it became a tool for business opportunities and a passport that exposed her to other parts of the world.

As the founder and CEO of Vividae Campaign, a company that sells raw Indian hair wigs and premium extensions, McCray built her business at the intersection of identity and commerce. Her interest in hair initially began while she was growing up in West Baltimore, Maryland, and eventually led her into the beauty industry, reports The Source.

According to Vividae’s Instagram page, she began selling hair back in 2014 while working in the medical field as a certified nursing assistant.

“Would you believe me if I told you I started selling hair out of a suitcase from the trunk of my car, all while working as a CNA?” she posted on Instagram. “It all started with a small inventory that has now grown into Healthy Inventory,” she wrote.

Since launching the business, McCray has documented frequent trips to India on social media, where she buys wholesale unprocessed human hair. While traveling, she explores not only the business side of the hair industry but also its cultural significance and the ways Indian women connect their hair to heritage. That insight informed how she sells product and has helped her better understand how hair is sourced and deeply connected to Indian culture.

“West Baltimore girl with a second home in India,” she wrote on an Instagram video of her riding through an Indian village. “This [is] bigger than just buying bundles for me. It’s relationships. It’s really knowing the source,” reads the caption. “At this point I know the streets, the factories, the people AND where the good hair at. And THAT’S the difference with Vividae.”

“People think the trips are for show. Nah! I get dirty so my business stays clean. Long flights, long days, factory floors, all so every bundle, every dollar, every move goes according to plan,” she wrote on Instagram back in December. This is groundwork.”

McCray knows first-hand that where you start does not have to determine where you go. Her travels have taken her beyond Baltimore and introduced her to new countries and cultures. Now, she is giving others the opportunity to travel to India alongside her. Earlier this year, she launched Vividae Take India, inviting five entrepreneurs to tour Indian temples and manufacturing facilities and get a close-up look at ethically sourcing hair. The trip was also designed to help business owners better understand wholesale markets and supplier relationships.

“This is for beauty entrepreneurs who want clarity, credibility, and control over their supply chain,” she wrote on Instagram.

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