Biggie’s Mom, Voletta Wallace, Wants To ‘Slap the Daylights Out of Sean Combs’

One integral figure in Diddy’s life has expressed disappointment in the music executive, and she is speaking out. A Rolling Stone article quoted Voletta Wallace, rapper Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, as saying, “The only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him.”

The media outlet recently released a piece detailing violence from the “Bad Boy” label owner based on information from many former associates, friends, and employees of Diddy. Rolling Stone investigated after Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing Diddy of sexual assault, among other things.

The article goes back to his days as a student at Howard University, where former schoolmates detailed some instances of abuse they witnessed while they attended the D.C. HBCU. They also had conversations with people who worked with him in the early days of starting his label up until recent times, where some stated they witnessed abuse from Diddy.

One of the people the media outlet spoke to was Wallace. Although she doesn’t want to believe what she has heard, after viewing the video, she says she is praying for Cassie and hopes he apologizes to his ex.

She also added, “I hope that I see Sean one day, and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

She also stated that the former Revolt owner needs to apologize to his mother, Janice Combs, and speak to her about his misdeeds.

“He needs to apologize to his mother,” she says. “I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize to her.”