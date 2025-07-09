Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Need Some Forgiveness For Student Loans? These Volunteer Opportunities May Offer Relief Programs such as the Peace Corps and Americorps could offer some loan relief and even forgiveness.







For those struggling with student loans, several volunteer opportunities could offer relief and forgiveness.

These methods may also benefit others who received federal pauses on multiple loan programs. These individuals did not take on immediate student loan repayments due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent grace periods established during the Biden administration. The former president attempted to implement student loan forgiveness, but legal challenges significantly hindered the effort.

Now, the Trump administration has announced a deadline for these grace periods, as well as the rollout of involuntary collections on defaulted loans. As these pauses come to a halt, more borrowers may need options to relieve them of upcoming bills that could cost hundreds of dollars a month.

Volunteer options may also greatly benefit Black borrowers. According to the Education Data Collective, Black bachelor’s degree holders carry an average of $52,726 in student loan debt. The discrepancy between Black and white student loan borrowers is also vast, with Black people owing an average of 188% more than their white counterparts.

Enlisting in the Peace Corps could lead to loan deferment, partial cancellation, or eligibility for the Department of Education’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program. The program offers the cancellation of the remaining debt after 10 years of payments while working in public service.

Furthermore, while one is in the program, they could avoid paying toward their student loans entirely. However, the Peace Corps typically requires a year-long stint in a foreign country.

“Under a qualifying repayment plan, your payments could be $0 per month while volunteering,” the website states. “Signing up at the beginning of your service allows you to make the greatest number of qualifying payments.”

For those wanting to stay local, AmeriCorps is a national program that sources employment for young adults. According to Newsweek, the program offers a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award.

Granted to those who complete a term of service with the agency, the award provides the yearly equivalent of a Pell Grant. The money can go toward qualified student loans or education expenses if one enrolls in school. However, the agency has also undergone budget cuts enforced by the Trump Administration, so borrowers should remain wary of its future.

Another option is the Shared Harvest Fund. The program offers student debt relief for “skilled volunteers and frontline care workers who show up for their communities, especially during emergencies.” The doctor-founded nonprofit helps people pay off their loans by becoming “debt-free freelancers.”

In the program, borrowers sign up and list their applicable skills, becoming matched with a volunteer organization. They gain points that convert into stipends to directly pay off loans. One of its co-founders, Dr. NanaEfua Afoh-Manin, deemed the innovative venture as “TINDR meets the Peace Corps.”

While these opportunities may not fully alleviate one’s student loan debt, they are obtainable solutions to help borrowers get a grasp on their repayment.

RELATED CONTENT: US Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan