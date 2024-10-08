News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Vote To Live Launches $4 Million Initiative To Mobilize Black Male Voters The initiative will focus on six swing states.







Vote To Live, a group affiliated with the Collective PAC, has begun a $4 million initiative to boost Black male voter turnout through nonpartisan efforts in six states for the November presidential election, NBC News reports.

Collective PAC, one of the nation’s largest political action committees backing Black candidates, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

The group’s efforts will focus primarily on six key swing states—Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—with additional efforts in Arizona and Nevada.

“Black men are now one of the No. 1 targets for misinformation online, so we know they are being targeted by our adversaries, people who are trying to meddle in our elections, both foreign and domestic players,” said Quentin James, founder and president of Collective PAC.

“So we want to make sure we are also communicating with Black men around what they need to go vote, what to bring with them, what’s on their ballot—educating them on the actual process because there is so much online trying to sway them.”

James believes there have been significant efforts aimed at persuading Black men to leave the Democratic Party and support former President Donald Trump. In response, Vote To Live hopes to provide information that counters those initiatives. The initiative remains nonpartisan, as James was unable to secure funding for an effort to support Harris due to the presence of numerous groups already pursuing that goal.

Vote To Live will focus its efforts on educating Black men about how to register to vote, offering free transportation to polling locations during early voting, hiring individuals to engage directly with their communities, and hosting events at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

James points out polls indicating a tight presidential race in which Black men could play a crucial role. The group aims to register 50,000 Black voters by offering resources through VoteToLive.org.

