Voting Registration Deadlines Approaching In These Key Swing States

With a little more than a month to go until Election Day, the deadline to register to vote is quickly approaching in seven key swing states for the 2024 presidential election. If you live in one of these swing states, it’s time to hunker down and register before it’s too late.

Here are the voter registration deadlines and early voting information for the following swing states.

Arizona

Arizona voters have until Oct. 7 to register to vote. Arizona offers online voter registration or mailing and in-person by the end of the day. Online registration has to be complete by 11:59 p.m. MST, in-person at the local election office by close of business, or postmarked by Oct. 7, if it’s by mail.

Early voting will take place between Oct. 9 and Nov. 1, 2024.

Georgia

Eligible Georgians can register to vote either online or in person by Oct. 7. To be considered eligible, you have to be a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of the county, at 17 ½ and 18 by Election Day, not serving a sentence for a conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude, and have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge.

Early voting in Georgia lasts between Oct. 15 and Nov. 1.

Michigan

Michigan voters can register to vote online or by mail by October 21. However, it’s important to note the state is one of nearly two dozen that offers same-day voter registration. Unregistered voters can sign up at the polls on November 5 by 8:00 with a Photo ID, but registering early is better to avoid possible disruptions.

Early voting in Michigan depends on the community, according to Michiganvoting.org, but most people can vote between October 26 through Sunday, November 3.

Nevada

Nevada offers online voter registration. You can register by mail to vote in Nevada by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. Nevada joins Michigan in offering same-day voter registration by close of businesses on Nov. 5.

Early voting in Nevada is from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.

North Carolina

The voter registration deadline in North Carolina for the 2024 general election is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

North Carolina only offers online voter registration to existing customers in the state. Everyone else has to register in person or by mail.

There is an option to vote same-day with strict eligibility. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, people who can register on the same day are would-be voters who become naturalized U.S. citizens or whose rights of citizenship are restored after serving a felony sentence ahead of Election Day, but after the regular voter registration deadline, may register and vote during early voting or on Election Day.

Early voting in North Carolina is in person from Oct. 17 through Nov. 2.

Pennsylvania

The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Oct. 21. Voters can register online, in person, or by mail. Early voting in Pennsylvania varies by county. Click here for more information.

Wisconsin

Voters can register to vote in Wisconsin online, in-person, or by mail by Oct. 16. Same-day voter registration is also available on Election Day. Early voting is considered in-person absentee. and it varies by location.

