VP Kamala Harris Ready to Spend A Week of Outreach in Africa

Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to the motherland.

In an effort to deepen its outreach, the United States is flying Harris out to Africa at the end of March to spend a week in Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia.

According to PBS News Hour, as the first Black and female vice president, Harris will be closely watched during her visit as she promotes democracy, climate adaptation, women’s economic empowerment, and food security.

“The trip will strengthen the United States’ partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity,” the vice president’s spokesperson Kirsten Allen, said in a statement.

Harris is set to meet with the presidents of each country she’s visiting and Zambia, where her maternal grandfather worked years ago. Allen revealed Harris will also use her time communicating with young leaders, business representatives, entrepreneurs, and members of the African Diaspora during her visit.

“Our administration will be guided not by what we can do for Africa but what we can do with Africa,” Harris said during a summit.

The visit comes in response to the global competition between the U.S. and China. Reportedly, the Democratic administration hopes to form a partnership with Africa by ensuring African leaders that they are not being tossed in the middle of a geopolitical contest.

According to a senior administration official, the White House is stressing an “affirmative agenda” that incorporates concerns about China and ripple effects from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Harris travels to Africa after visits by first lady Jill Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to the continent this week, while President Joe Biden plans his visit to Africa for later in the year.

Harris plans to be in Ghana from March 26 to 29, Tanzania from March 29 to 31, and Zambia from March 31 and April 1.