Madam President? VP Kamala Harris Says She’s Prepared To Be President ‘If Necessary’

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris is confident that she and President Joe Biden will win reelection in 2024.

So confident that she’s prepared to take over the Oval Office, “if necessary,” she says. CBS News reports. While Republicans, critics, and even fellow Democrats have expressed concerns over Biden’s age, Harris says she isn’t worried. “We will win reelection, Harris told CBS’ Face the Nation moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan. “There’s too much at stake and the American people know it.”

Biden will be 82 in 2024, and if he wins election again, he will be the oldest sitting U.S. president in history. Harris said she’s ready to step into the role of commander-in-chief “if necessary” but says her boss “is going to be fine.” “I work with Joe Biden every day,” Harris, 58, said. “The work that under Joe Biden’s leadership our administration has accomplished is transformative. I think the American people, most of all, want a leader who actually gets things done.”

The conversation about Biden’s age has sparked controversy among the 2024 presidential candidates. Brennan took the time to address several comments from candidates on the other side of the aisle. Former Trump cabinet member and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said, “A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris,” and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed, “Harris is Biden’s impeachment insurance.”

Harris responded by taking a poke at critics who don’t have a plan. “We’re delivering for the American people. And the reality of it is that, unfortunately, very few of those who challenge our administration actually have a plan for America,” Harris said, according to The Hill. “Listen, this is not new. There’s nothing new about that … They feel the need to attack because they’re scared that we will win based on the merit of the work that Joe Biden and I, and our administration, has done.”

