Where Them Bands At? VSU Profits $12K Selling Graduation Fans







Virginia State University raised $12,000 by selling graduation fans associated with the viral “Boots On The Ground” dance, as stated in a press release from VSU.

The Virginia State University-themed item went on sale for $20. A total of 600 units were sold. Proceeds from the sale directly benefit the university’s student tuition assistance program. The fans gained popularity after the university’s 2025 commencement on May 17.

Gwen Williams Dandridge, assistant vice president for communications, commented on the “joyful” moment. She is pleased to share a small piece of commencement day with the community.

“It just goes to show how our viral videos have a profound impact,” Dandridge said. “By offering the fans for purchase, we not only shared a piece of that unforgettable day, but we also helped to open doors for our Trojans through tuition assistance. We turned a joyful moment into a meaningful opportunity, which is a powerful way to show that Greater truly Happens Here, and everyone can be a part of it.”

The moment was surprising for many as the president of the university, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, warned graduates against performing while crossing the stage. He seated the graduates before instructing them to reach for the fans beneath their seats.

Setting off the celebration, Abdullah exclaimed, “Where them fans at?”

As the sounds of 803 Fresh’s Boots on the Ground played loudly across the building, students, faculty, and attendees began to party. Consequently, videos of the graduation spread, creating demand for the graduation memento.

Boots At Universities

VSU isn’t the only university celebrating the cultural phenomenon known as the Boots on the Ground initiative. In May 2025, 803 Fresh, the creator of the viral song, recorded the official video at the University of South Carolina. On the football field during a sunny Carolina day, 803 Fresh performed the now-famous line dance. The HBCU’s marching band featured prominently in the background of the music video.

