News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Waffle House Fights Rising Costs And Shortages With New Egg Surcharge The breakfast chain will charge 50 cents per egg amid the shortage.







Waffle House is cracking down on rising costs by establishing a new egg surcharge. The breakfast chain has announced that it will charge 50 cents per egg for its diners.

As the nation deals with the rising cases of bird flu among its poultry production plants, Waffle House has had to make new concessions in light of the issue. With shorter supply causing higher demand, the beloved restaurant will have customers make up for the cost.

“The continuing egg shortage caused by HPAI (bird flu) has caused a dramatic increase in egg prices,” Waffle House said in the statement obtained by Atlanta News First. “Customers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions. We are continuously monitoring egg prices and will adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow.”

Many of its menu items, including the famous All-Star Special, include eggs in the meal. The restaurant has prided itself in always serving fresh, Grade A large eggs. However, the staple has become more scarce amid the shortage.

Waffle House has assured that while the price has temporarily increased, it will always offer the food to its customers if able.

“As long as they are available, quality, fresh-cracked, Grade A Large eggs will remain a key ingredient in many of our customers’ favorite meals,” the company added.

However, other establishments have also faced issues with poultry shortages. Georgia, the nation’s leading chicken producer, also confirmed its first bird flu outbreak at a commercial farm in January.

Many grocery stores throughout the southeast region have also listed limited availability for eggs, with higher prices to match. According to Nerdwallet, the consumer price index determined that the price of eggs rose by 36.8% in the past year.

While there is no telling when the cost increase will slow down, Waffle house does intend to stop the surcharge when the coast is clear.

RELATED CONTENT: Latto Gifts Waffle House Employee Money After Her ‘Brokey’ Challenge Caused Termination