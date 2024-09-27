by Jeroslyn JoVonn Latto Gifts Waffle House Employee Money After Her ‘Brokey’ Challenge Caused Termination Latto gifted money to one lucky fan who was fired from her Waffle House job after partaking in the rapper's "Brokey" challenge.







Latto linked up with one lucky fan who was fired from her Waffle House job after partaking in the rapper’s “Brokey” challenge while on the clock.

A TikTok user named Yadira Ramirez has gained traction on social media over the last week after sharing her experience participating in Latto’s new challenge. After posting a video of herself and fellow Waffle House employees participating in the “Brokey” challenge, Ramirez followed up two days later to inform her followers that she had been fired due to the video.

“I just got fired because of that video. Big Latto’s challenge,” Ramirez says to the camera.

She revealed her six years at Waffle House and expressed her disappointment in being fired over a video “that harms nobody.” Ramirez said through tears that she was also placed on the “no-rehire” list.

@yadirajramirez1 im so pissed. like yall don’t understand the bullshit i done through with this company to fire me over a video that was literally rooting on them. bs. straight bs. ♬ original sound – yadira Ramirez

Ramirez shared another follow-up video clarifying the video and how the manager who fired her was the same manager who filmed the video. She also revealed she was the only one fired despite multiple employees participating in the video.

But Ramirez got the last laugh when she shared a video on Tuesday after being invited to the studio to hang out with Latto. The former Waffle House employee rapped lyrics to “Brokey” before Latto stepped into the camera and handed Ramirez a wad of cash.

While it’s unclear how much Latto gave Ramirez, it might’ve been the $10,000 the rapper promised to “whoever make the best video at they job to brokey,” she tweeted on Sept. 15.

“I hate that y’all think I was calling hard workers brokeys,” she wrote. “So I got $10k for whoever make the best video at they job to brokey & I’ll fly u out to be in the music video…no mo waiting til ur bday to go outta town. Tag me & hashtag #Brokey so I can see them all.”

I hate that y’all think I was calling hard workers brokeys 💔 so I got $10k for whoever make the best video at they job to brokey & I’ll fly u out to be in the music video…no mo waiting til ur bday to go outta town. Tag me & hashtag #Brokey so I can see them all — BIG LATTO (@Latto) September 15, 2024

This tweet prompted Ramirez to record her version of the challenge, which garnered over 23.4 million views, 3.7 million likes, and nearly 19,000 comments. Her viral video might’ve gotten her fired, but she’s a few thousand richer, social media famous, and might get a cameo in Latto’s “Brokey” music video.