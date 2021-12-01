Waka Flocka Partners With the Atlanta Hawks For ‘SKRIT’ Streetwear Collection

Rapper and reality TV personality Waka Flocka has partnered with an NBA team to distribute his streetwear line at the team’s arena.

The Atlanta rapper is going “Hard in da Paint” with his clothing line collaboration with the Atlanta Hawks. The partnership is a unique in-store collaboration with SKRIT, the new streetwear line by the Peach State’s own Waka Flocka Flame. The clothing line will be sold at the Hawks Shop, which is the official team store.

“I’m excited about bringing SKRIT to my hometown of Atlanta with one of the most iconic teams in the NBA, said Waka Flocka in a written statement. “SKRIT has no creative ceiling, and I consider this one of the most potentially worthwhile investments I’ve made in a long time.”

To introduce the latest collaboration for the co-branded four-piece capsule, Waka Flocka will make a special in-game performance on Friday, Dec. 3, at the State Farm Arena. The Hawks will be playing against the Philadelphia 76ers with a start time of 7:30 p.m. After the game, the reality TV star will host a meet-and-greet at the main Hawks Shop for the fans who purchase items from the SKRIT collection.

Oh let’s do it! 🎶 A special in-game performance by @WakaFlocka on Friday, Dec. 3 that you don’t want to miss. 🙌 🎟️: https://t.co/LoRTYsG9io pic.twitter.com/ikaaNVag2C — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 29, 2021

The neutral-color palette SKRIT streetwear by Waka Flocka will be ready for purchase for fans on game day. The set will be exclusively available at the main Hawks Shop near Gate 1 at State Farm Arena. Each item in this collection features the Hawks’ logo on elevated luxurious t-shirts, fleece crewneck, and joggers.

To attend the contest, you can secure a ticket for the Hawks game for Friday, Dec. 3, which will include a custom Hawks x Waka Flocka T-shirt and $10 of food and beverage credit, head over to Hawks.com/WakaFlocka.