Walgreens Boots Alliance Names Alethia Jackson Senior Vice President, ESG and Chief DEI Officer

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced that Alethia Jackson has been named senior vice president, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and chief diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) officer for the U.S.

Jackson most recently served as vice president, of federal government relations for Walgreens, and will assume her new role on Oct. 1, according to a press release.

She will report to Holly May, executive vice president, and global chief human resources officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

“Alethia is a very well-respected leader and I look forward to her advancing our DEI and environmental sustainability initiatives, which are core to our purpose of creating more joyful lives through better health,” May said.

“As evidenced by her leadership in developing our COVID-19 vaccine equity initiatives, Alethia understands the urgency behind health equity, as well as the impact carbon emission reductions, product sustainability and recycling can have on our planet as well as our overall health.”

In this new role, Jackson will lead the company’s U.S. ESG and DEI strategy, including environmental and product sustainability, community giving, supplier diversity, the company’s Leadership Accountability Model and more. She will also counsel leadership and connect with team members on ESG matters, serving as an advisor, bridge builder and strategic partner while growing WBA’s reputation as a socially responsible employer of choice.

“Throughout my career at Walgreens, I’ve seen firsthand the evolution and progress we’ve made as an employer and corporate leader, as well as with our DEI efforts, sustainability initiatives and healthcare commitments,” Jackson said.

“Walgreens Boots Alliance is uniquely positioned to continue expanding and advancing our DEI initiatives and making an impact across the pillars of our ESG strategy — healthy communities, healthy and inclusive workplace, healthy planet and sustainable marketplace. I am proud to lead this critical work for the company.”

Una Kent, vice president of ESG international, will continue in her role driving ESG efforts, including DEI for the international segment, partnering closely with Jackson.

Jackson joined Walgreens in 2011 as a member of the government relations team. Among her accomplishments, she has served as chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Task Force, working to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccine to communities of color and medically underserved areas.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jackson holds her J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law and a B.A. from the State University of New York at Albany. She is also a board member of the Public Affairs Council, an executive board member for Running Start and a trustee for Arena Stage, and a recent corporate advisory board member for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.