Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Monks On National 'Walk For Peace' Tour Make Stop At Virginia HBCU To Rest







As Buddhist Monks on their headline-making “Walk For Peace” reached Day 98 of their journey, the devout men made a rest stop at one particular HBCU.

Over the weekend of Jan. 30, the monks decided to pause their lengthy voyage at Virginia State University. The monks opted to spend their Saturday night on the HBCU’s campus, greeting members of its diverse community as they powered through the snow.

HBCU Gameday confirmed the news relayed by the Walk For Peace organizers. Sightings of the traveling monks have become popular, as onlookers can watch their journey in real time. Those near the Petersburg institution could also catch a glimpse of the monumental walk.

The monks continued their travels despite last week’s Winter Storm Fern, which brought historic wind chills and snow to areas across the Southeast. As the walk aims to cross 2,300 miles to reach Washington, D.C., the monks are just one state away from reaching their destination.

While passersby witnessed the Monks make their way to the HBCU, their communication halted once the travelers settled in for the evening. Although happy to see the support, the men set a boundary: no visiting hours while they caught some sleep.

The walkers have since left the destination and are approaching their goal as they head toward Richmond, confirmed by their live map. Despite the brief meeting, the encounter marked a historic moment for both the Buddhist monks and Virginia State, bridging the two parties together with this unique opportunity.

Throughout their journey, the symbolic walk has emphasized peace, unity, and resilience. Their stops along the way have also acknowledged other movements for equality and justice, including stops in historically relevant cities such as Selma, Alabama.

As the voyage continues, the monks highlight places that align with their values, showcasing the innate connection to HBCUs’ mission.

