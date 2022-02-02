‘Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley Dead at 31 in Suspected Suicide

An actor who appeared on the long-running television series The Walking Dead has been reported dead of a suspected suicide.

Moses J. Moseley, who played a zombie in The Walking Dead, was discovered dead at 31. Police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022 According to TMZ, a member of Moseley’s family said police officers found his body last Wednesday in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia. The family member said they hadn’t heard from Mosely since last week Sunday. After not hearing from him, they made several phone calls to various hospitals but to no avail. They filed a missing person’s report with police last Wednesday morning. After doing so, they contacted the car tracking company, OnStar, and tracked the car. Once they got to the vehicle, his body was discovered. It was reported that he died of a gunshot wound, but investigators are trying to find who pulled the trigger. Law enforcement officials have stated that, at this time, Moseley’s death is being investigated as a possible suicide. Moseley’s manager Tabatha Minchew gave a written statement to USA Today. “Everyone is gutted and still processing this news. Moses was an amazing person who would (do) anything for you. He will be missed by many, his family, friends, and fans. Moses was the sweetest kindest heart you would ever meet.” Moseley worked on The Walking Dead from 2012 to 2015 and was one of the zombies who followed the character Michonne, who Danai Gurira played. He also appeared on Watchmen and acted in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” in 2013.

