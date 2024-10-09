Wallo267 Discusses Latest Book ‘Armed With Good Intentions’

Podcast personality Wallo267, co-host of “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” appeared on a recent episode of the Tamron Hall Show to discuss his rise from an inmate to a successful podcaster and author.

Wallo is the cousin of his podcast partner, Gillie the Kid. Gillie is a successful emcee and ghostwriter who is known for his songs with his group, Major Figures, before writing songs for other artists like Lil Wayne and a few others. Gillie’s 2017 album was titled “Million Dollars Worth of Game.”

Wallo was convicted of a robbery and served 20 years in prison before improving his life. He appeared on the Tamron Hall Show to partially discuss his time in prison and discuss his new book, Armed With Good Intentions.

“This book is my story, my journey from a scared, dysfunctional kid, a seemingly lost soul, to a beacon of hope and a man of integrity. From terrorizing the streets of Philly to being honored by the Philadelphia mayor as a change maker and a positive impact on the very city that raised me.”

He also states that he wants to be an example for those who may have gone down the wrong path, showing them that the path can be altered and lead to success, just like it did with him.

“My name Wallo267, I’m from the ghettos of America. I committed a lot of crimes, but I changed my life. I’m the culture advisor of YouTube, I’m a New York Times bestseller, and I’m not here to speak for me. I’m here to speak for the brothers and sisters that need a second chance. Also, the possibilities; I’m just here to show an example that when you’re given a real second chance, you can go to the Moon.”

