Is Disney Is Too Big To Fail Despite DeSantis’ Corporate Kingdom Takedown?

Despite Disney’s targeting by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, it sits at No. 25 on Fast Company’s list of 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023.

How is the House of Mouse doing so well despite pushback?

Well, according to Fast Company, Disney had fresh campaigns for Marvel favorites such as Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Wakanda Forever. In 2022, Disney had the most profitable film studio for the seventh straight year at $4.9 billion.

Apps, Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ added have 235 million subscribers.

Dana McGraw, senior vice president of audience modeling and data science at Disney Advertising, said the goal is to plug the most relevant advertising on each platform. It is this game plan that has kept Disney thriving in the face of adversity.

We haven’t heard much from Disney since DeSantis declared war against the company (and Black culture), expressing interest in transferring control of the Disney board to the state of Florida. Finally, last week, the Republican darling—and possible 2024 presidential nominee—signed a bill that stripped much of Disney’s power.

“Allowing a corporation to control its own government is bad policy, especially when the corporation makes decisions that impact an entire region,” DeSantis said. “This legislation ends Disney’s self-governing status, makes Disney live under the same laws as everybody else, and ensures that Disney pays its debts and fair share of taxes.”

The bill signed by DeSantis gives the governor power to replace Disney’s board with a new five members handpicked by DeSantis.

“Today, the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end,” DeSantis said. “There’s a new sheriff in town and accountability will be the order of the day.”

It remains to be seen how DeSantis’ measures will affect one of Florida’s premier tourist attractions (Disney World) and businesses.