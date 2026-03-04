Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Walter Johnson Secures ‘Tendernism’ Trademark After Going Independent Walter "Mr. Tendernism" Johnson is proud to announce himself as the official owner of the "Tendernism" trademark.







Walter Johnson, widely known on social media as “Mr. Tendernism” on social media, has announced that he is now the official owner of the “Tendernism” trademark.

The social media star, known for showcasing his signature fall-off-the-bone barbecue style, shared an Instagram update on March 3 about the “Tendernism” trademark he now owns.

Seated beside Kenneth Harris—an attorney who had previously filed two intent-to-use trademark applications for “Tendernism” in November 2025—Johnson explained that Harris agreed to transfer the mark after acknowledging he had no lawful commercial use of it, making Johnson the rightful owner.

“Things have been happening, God is good,” Johnson told Harris. “It wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for you. And now look at it. A long time coming.”

“You deserve it, you created it,” Harris said, calling him an inspiration to the community. He noted how much of an “honor” it was to begin the process of transferring the trademark to Johnson.

“Family, this moment means a lot to me,” Johnson wrote in the caption. “We started the process of bringing the Tendernism trademark home where it belongs. God is good, and I appreciate every one of y’all that’s been supporting this journey. Booyah!! 🍗🔥”

Johnson’s trademark update came a day after he posted a video confirming his departure from Destination Smokehouse, his former employer, which faced backlash after it was revealed the restaurant’s owner had filed a trademark for the “Tendernism” term Johnson originally coined. Now striking out on his own and building the brand independently, Johnson says he’s ready “to tendernize the world.”

“I’m not at Destination Smokehouse. I’m with Tendernism now,” Johnson declared. “I had to go on my own.”

Destination Smokehouse owner Nick Yepremian later responded to claims that Johnson was fired in a separate video, stating, “Walter was never asked to leave. The application to register the trademark for ‘Tendernism’ was not filed without his knowledge. Walter was an early source of inspiration for me, and the trademark was not filed without his knowledge.”

