Wander Franco On MLB’s Restricted List Amid Investigation Of Alleged Relationship With A Minor

MLB star Wander Franco has been placed on the league’s restricted list amid an investigation into his alleged relations with a 14-year-old girl.

On Monday, August 14, authorities in the Dominican Republic confirmed their investigation into Wander Franco, 22, an All-Star shortstop with the Tampa Bay Rays who has allegedly been romantically involved with a minor, AP News reports.

The investigation follows alleged social media posts that suggest Franco was in a relationship with a teenage girl. The Rays said they were “made aware” of the social media posts about Franco on Sunday and said Major League Baseball was conducting “due diligence” about the matter, according to CBS Sports.

As a result of the posts, the Rays and Franco “mutually agreed” he would go on the restricted list where he will be sidelined for at least six games.

“The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the club for the duration of the current road trip,” the team said in a short one-sentence statement.

So far, Franco did not play in Sunday’s home series finale against Cleveland at Tropicana Field and wasn’t present for the start of the Rays’ six-game road trip that begins Monday night against the Giants.

“We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation,” the team said.

“Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time.”

Franco will be paid during his time on the restricted list. He signed an 11-year extension with the Rays in November 2021 and was selected to play his first All-Star Game this season. The DR native is currently hitting .281/.344/.475 in 112 games.

Now amid being placed on the restricted list, Tampa Bay’s top prospect Osleivis Basabe, 22 started Sunday at shortstop in his major league debut and again for Monday’s series opener in San Francisco.

