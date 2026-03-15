Entertainment by Mary Spiller Ice Cube’s ‘War of the Worlds’ Sweeps 2026 Razzies, Named Worst Picture And More Ice Cube received the Razzie for Worst Actor.







The 2025 science-fiction remake “War of the Worlds” emerged as the biggest target at the 2026 Golden Raspberry Awards, earning multiple “worst” honors, including the year’s top Razzie for Worst Picture.

The film, which stars Ice Cube, led the annual awards recognizing Hollywood’s most criticized productions. It secured five wins after being nominated in six categories, according to organizers.

In addition to being named Worst Picture, Ice Cube received the Razzie for Worst Actor. Director Rich Lee also took home the award for Worst Director, while the film was recognized as the Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel. Writers Kenny Golde and Marc Hyman were also cited when the project was selected for Worst Screenplay.

Organizers described the film as quickly gaining a reputation among viewers as a particularly infamous release. According to the group, the movie became “a cult hate-watch classic almost immediately,” reflecting the negative attention it attracted from critics and audiences alike.

The Razzie committee also commented on the film’s reinterpretation of the classic science-fiction story originally written by H. G. Wells. In a statement, as reported by Billboard, organizers said the 2025 version had “been cemented in Razzie history as a near sweeper” of the satirical awards. They added that the movie “utterly” dismantled the original novel, pointing to what they described as an unusual production approach, exaggerated dialogue and a performance by Ice Cube that they labeled “particularly hilarious.”

Other productions were also singled out during the annual ceremony. The live-action adaptation of “Snow White” (2025 film) was criticized by the Razzies as well, with the movie’s “seven artificial dwarfs” collectively receiving awards for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo. Organizers joked that the film “cost a fortune and lost a fortune,” suggesting the project struggled financially and creatively.

Despite the largely negative tone of the awards, one category is designed to highlight a turnaround in an actor’s career. Actress Kate Hudson received the 2026 Razzie Redeemer Award for her performance in the film “Song Sung Blue.” Organizers praised her role as Claire Sardina in the movie, describing the performance as “pitch-perfect.” The award recognizes performers who previously received Razzie criticism but later delivered widely praised work.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, often referred to as the Razzies, are determined by online voting from more than 1,200 members. The event traditionally takes place around the same time as major Hollywood awards ceremonies, offering a satirical counterpoint by highlighting the year’s least successful films and performances.

This year’s results once again placed the spotlight on one film above the rest, as the remake of “War of the Worlds” dominated the list of questionable cinematic achievements.

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