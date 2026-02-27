Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Snoop Dogg And Ice Cube Allege Fraud By Former Business Partner In Disputed Merch Deal Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are pushing back against fraud allegations brought by their former business partner, Westside Merchandising.







Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are pushing back against a former business partner who has taken legal action against the West Coast hip-hop icons over a disputed merchandise deal.

In a newly filed lawsuit, Snoop and Cube allege that Westside Merchandising misrepresented its business capabilities during licensing negotiations to persuade their rap supergroup, Mount Westmore — which also includes Too Short and E-40 — to sign with them instead of a larger merchandising company, TMZ reported.

According to the complaint, Westside Merchandising allegedly claimed it could generate substantial revenue through retail partnerships and would not rely solely on concert merchandise sales. However, Snoop and Cube say the company failed to provide proper accounting. The reports they did receive allegedly showed $808,000 in concert merch sales, more than $90,000 from retail stores, and roughly $13,000 in e-commerce revenue.

While the artists received a significant advance, they claim Westside still owes them hundreds of thousands of dollars under the agreement. They are seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit.

The latest filing follows a lawsuit Westside Merchandising brought against Mount Westmore in November 2024, alleging breach of contract. The company claimed the group agreed to let Westside handle all merchandise production for a planned 60-date tour, but that the full tour never materialized and only a limited number of shows took place. Westside further alleged it paid more than $1.3 million under the agreement, accusing the rappers of failing to uphold their end of the deal.

Westside has since fired back at the lawsuit, accusing Snoop and Cube of fabricating claims to sidestep financial obligations tied to what the company describes as its own fraud and misconduct.

“The countersuit is full of falsehoods and fabrication, and reeks of desperation,” Westside’s lawyer, John Fowler, said.

“The purpose is clearly to distract from their own fraud and contractual breaches, which are outlined very clearly in our own amended complaint. To date, the other side has lost every motion they’ve brought in this case, and they are trying to cover up the mounting losses by filing a frivolous claim.”

Fowler continued, “The case is simple: the other side defrauded my client out of over $1.3 million, and caused many millions more in damages for failing to perform the services they promised. The Court has repeatedly denied the other side’s attempts to shield itself from basic discovery, even accusing the opposing lawyers of ‘borderline insubordination’ on the record. We look forward to trying this case.”

Both cases remain ongoing.

