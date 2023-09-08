Warren G Wishes He Was ‘More Business-Minded’ After Receiving Nothing For ‘The Chronic’

Rapper Warren G is reflecting on his lack of business acumen when he got his start in hip-hop on Dr. Dre’s classic album debut that Warren reportedly wasn’t compensated for.

Warren G appeared on “Drink Champs” last month where he recalled co-producing Dr. Dre’s celebrated album debut 1992’s “The Chronic.” For Warren G, it was “organic” to work with his stepbrother on the project that helped introduce him to the rap scene.

“I had a great time just doing ‘The Chronic’ with [Dr. Dre] and I actually taught [Dat N—a] Daz from him and 187 teaching me to me teaching Daz and Daz also helping out with us on ‘The Chronic.’ And Chris ‘The Glove’ [Taylor]…That s—t was amazing,” Warren said of the experience.

The only issue is that Warren G knew nothing about music publishing rights and didn’t sign off on anything for his work on the album that’s now archived in the Library of Congress.

“My only thing is I wish I was more business-minded back then…My thing was, like I said, the show the love back to him as far as teaching me,” he said.

“You taught me as a pup and this is the reward for you teaching me by me and my homeboys coming back, putting this record together for you.”

But 30 years later, Warren G now wishes “I would’ve knew about publishing back then ‘cause that would be lovely right now.”

When it comes to what the “Regulate” rapper received for his work on “The Chronic,” apparently not a thing.

“I didn’t get s—t. I didn’t get no credits,” Warren G revealed. “Snoop [Dogg] gave me some credit. Snoop said my name on ‘Stranded on Death Row.’”

Despite the snub, Warren G has no regrets and says his work was all for the love of Dr. Dre.

“I wasn’t tripping. I was there for Dre,” Warren G said. “You know, helping Dre.”

In July, Dr. Dre appeared on Kevin Hart’s “Hart to Heart” where he subliminally credited Warren G for coming up with the concept of “The Chronic.”

“A close friend of mine, we’ll call him D.O.C., talked me into doing ‘The Chronic’ album,” Dr. Dre shared. “It wasn’t my decision, I was talked into doing that. I just went in there and went for it because I felt, at that time, it was a life or death situation.”

