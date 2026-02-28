Warren Sapp Leaves Colorado Coaching Staff

After stating that he was going back to school to earn a college degree so he could join Deion Sanders’ coaching staff at the University of Colorado Boulder, former NFL player Warren Sapp has resigned from the Buffaloes football team.

According to USA Today, Sapp left the Colorado building two years after joining Sanders’ coaching staff. He initially was on staff as a graduate assistant coach before becoming the pass rush coordinator. The school’s athletic department confirmed his resignation.

“Warren Sapp has resigned from the CU football coaching staff to pursue other opportunities,” Colorado’s athletic department said in a written statement. “CU Athletics thanks Warren for his contributions to our football program over the last two seasons and for his commitment to our student-athletes.”

Last year, there were three Pro Football Hall of Famers on the coaching staff: Sanders, Sapp, and Marshall Faulk. After Faulk left to take on a head coaching position at Southern University, Sapp has now vacated the building.

Two years ago, Sapp announced that he graduated from Texas Seminary Christian University with a Bachelor of Arts in Christian sports management, and shortly thereafter, Sanders stated that the Hall of Famer would join him on the coaching staff.

Before joining the staff, Sapp appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and expressed his excitement about helping the student-athletes at Colorado.

“I want to be there next year,” he said. “I’m going to get everything, the paperwork, and I’m going to go to work. Because sitting on my couch watching tape, making ‘Sapp in the Lab.’ I’m gonna go Sapp into class. I’m gonna go Sapp online. I’m finna go get this degree. Then we’re gonna go out and teach these kids these five steps to the quarterback.”

Sapp, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013, played in the NFL for 13 years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders. He recorded 96.5 sacks and earned four first-team All-Pro selections.

RELATED CONTENT: Why Would Warren Sapp Take An Entry-Level College Coaching Salary After Making $60M During NFL Career?