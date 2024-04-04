Warren Sapp Hired As Graduate Assistant At University of Colorado Boulder

Legendary coach Deion Sanders officially hired NFL Hall of Fame defensive specialist Warren Sapp to the University of Colorado Boulder’s coaching staff. USA Today reported that he is now a graduate assistant who will earn $150,000 for the year.

That’s a big step down from the almost $60 million the former football player made in 13 years playing in the NFL, but it’s still a great start for someone getting his first employment as a coach on any level. Sanders kept his promise to hire Sapp when he obtained his college degree from Texas Seminary Christian University.

According to BuffZone, the graduate assistant was introduced to the team on March 31 and is enrolled in graduate classes at the CU Boulder Graduate School.

“Warren Sapp successfully completed all of the necessary steps required of anyone who is employed at CU Boulder, including a background check,” BuffZone was told by CU in a written statement. “Furthermore, Athletic Director Rick George personally met with Warren to clearly articulate the department’s standards and expectations, to which he acknowledged and agreed.”

Thee Pregame Show released a video that shows Sapp introducing himself to the football team at a recent meeting.

Sapp had previously expressed an interest in joining Sanders’ staff when he appeared on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I want to be there next year,” he said. “I’m going to get everything, the paperwork, and I’m going to go to work. Because sitting on my couch watching tape, making ‘Sapp in the Lab.’ I’m gonna go Sapp into class. I’m gonna go Sapp online. I’m finna go get this degree. Then we’re gonna go out and teach these kids these five steps to the quarterback.”

After Sapp graduated from Texas Seminary Christian University with a Bachelor of Arts in Christian sports management, Sanders announced that the Hall of Famer would be a coach for the Buffaloes football team.