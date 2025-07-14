Ola Morin-Muhammed Launches Rwanda’s Most Anticipated Eco-Luxury Villas

Trailblazing Nigerian-American architect and entrepreneur Ola Morin-Muhammed has unveiled Wasimi Villas, an eco-luxury community nestled in the hills overlooking Rwanda’s serene Lake Muhazi, just an hour outside the capital city of Kigali.

This groundbreaking development combines modern African design, sustainability, and purpose, offering a rare opportunity for diaspora and global investors to own a property in one of East Africa’s most promising destinations. With over 25 years of experience in architecture, design, and urban planning, Morin-Muhammed purchased the lakeside land in 2021 with a vision: to build Rwanda’s first fully sustainable eco-luxury resort community. Inspired by the Yoruba word Wasimi, meaning “come and rest,” the project embodies intentional living, natural harmony, and cultural connection.

“Wasimi Villas is where people reconnect with themselves, each other, and the land,” says Morin-Muhammed. “This is more than architecture, it’s a movement.”

Why Rwanda, Why Now?

Rwanda is quickly becoming one of Africa’s most coveted destinations for investment, travel, and relocation. According to Business Insider Africa, Rwanda is recognized as the safest country in Africa, thanks to its low crime rate. Rwanda is celebrated for its pristine landscapes, political stability, and visionary leadership. The eco-tourism market is booming:

• 25% growth in international tourism in 2024 alone

• Rising demand for nature-centered, luxury accommodations

• Limited supply of sustainable, design-forward properties

Lake Muhazi is emerging as a top eco-tourism destination, home to nature trails, boutique resorts, and tranquil waters, yet largely untapped by high-end developers. Wasimi Villas is the first of its kind in the region, positioned to meet the rising demand for luxury homes and vacation retreats with potential for resale and rental income.

Built with Purpose: Rammed Earth + Timeless Craftsmanship.

Wasimi Villas will be constructed in partnership with Rammteck, a leading sustainable architecture firm based in South Africa. The homes will be built with rammed earth, a centuries-old construction technique known for its beauty, strength, and low environmental impact. Naturally insulating and designed to blend into the landscape, rammed earth homes are calm, quiet, and built to last.

The partnership was facilitated by Dawn Dickson, a U.S.-based serial entrepreneur and real estate consultant, who leads the project’s global marketing and sales efforts.

“When Ola shared her vision, I knew instantly this was something special,” says Dickson. “We’re not just selling homes, we’re creating generational assets in Africa.”

Now Selling – Only 6 Villas Remain

After completing three global webinars and generating a surge of interest, Wasimi Villas has already secured early buyers, and only six villas remain available for purchase.

Villas are priced from USD 180,000, offering designs with panoramic lake views, modern amenities, and access to a private, wellness-centered community. The homes are ideal for permanent residents, vacation property owners, or those seeking rental income from eco-conscious travelers.

As demand grows, buyers now have a limited opportunity to secure their villa at launch pricing.

Reservations require a $5,000 fully refundable deposit. Buyers will be able to select their preferred lot and floor plan, with formal contracts issued within two to three weeks.

To learn more or to reserve a villa, visit the official website.

RELATED CONTENT: Failure To Launch: ‘Akon City’ Scrapped After Rapper Allegedly Abandoned The Project