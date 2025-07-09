Entrepreneurship by Black Enterprise Haitian Entrepreneur Breaks Ground On $30 Million Luxury Real Estate Project in Dominican Republic The project is comprised of 144 upscale apartments.







Haitian entrepreneur Marcus Boereau has officially launched TAMAN, a $30 million luxury real estate development set to transform the residential landscape in Punta Cana, a major tourist destination and a popular resort area in the Dominican Republic. Inspired by the serene aesthetics of Bali, his real estate project aims to offer a harmonious blend of well-being, sustainability, and high-quality design.

The project is comprised of 144 upscale apartments and is the first residential development in La Rinconada to commence construction after securing all necessary permits. Boereau emphasized the project’s commitment to excellence.

“This is not just another project in Punta Cana,” Boereau said in a press statement. “It’s a demonstration of our faith in development and its incredible potential.”

Screenshot

Construction is being led by the esteemed Dominican firm Verges & Asociados (VAC), with technical oversight by ASPECT. A leading national insurer will provide comprehensive risk coverage, ensuring quality and security throughout the development process.

An international hospitality company is expected to be announced soon to manage the complex, enhancing its appeal to investors seeking long-term value. During construction, TAMAN plans to host exclusive experiences for future residents and partners, immersing them in the project’s unique vision.

Boereau, 36, the founder and CEO of IMAR Ventures, is an entrepreneur from Port-au-Prince who has a rich background in international business and investment facilitation. He has a track record of steering significant projects across the Caribbean and Latin America. He speaks eight languages fluently: Kweyol, French, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Mainland Mandarin, and Taiwanese Mandarin.

RELATED CONTENT: Haitian Government Disappointed Over U.S. Travel Ban