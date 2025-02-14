Entertainment by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Morris Chestnut Gears Up For The New Medical Mystery Drama, ‘Watson’ The show explores a different side of the beloved Sherlock Holmes character.







Morris Chestnut stars in Watson, a new medical mystery drama that will begin airing new episodes on CBS starting Feb. 16.

The season will continue, following the show’s Jan. 26 premiere that occurred after the NFL’s AFC Championship game. According to a news release, its regular schedule will take place in the 10 p.m. eastern time slot.

The new series follows Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the former companion of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. In its pilot episode, Watson is gravely wounded during his and Holmes’ final encounter with their long-time adversary. Six months after the incident leaves Holmes dead, Watson returns to medicine to uncover the mystery of rare disorders.

The show also takes on a unique reimagining of the Sherlock Holmes characters with its plot and focus on Watson’s medical career. Set in modern-day Pittsburgh, Watson runs a medical clinic, using his skills in deductive reasoning to treat unusual illnesses.

While battling memory loss and the trauma of his past, his old life begins to catch up with him. Despite trying to forge a new path, Watson must continue to solve the case that cost the life of his best friend.

BLACK ENTERPRISE caught up with Chestnut to discuss his latest project, the role of John Watson and loving his craft after 35 Years in the game.

Ahead of the inaugural season of Watson, Chestnut spoke about the “milestone” of taking on this iconic role on a primetime network show.

“This is a significant milestone for me in a number of ways,” he told The Los Angeles Times. “I’ve had lead roles before, but as an actor, I feel I’m hitting my stride in terms of how I approach the work. The opportunity to play this character, and on CBS, is huge. And to play with the Sherlock Holmes mythology is something I never would have imagined.”

Co-executive producing the series, Chestnut also spoke on the unique spin Watson puts on medical dramas. Given the titular character’s past detective work, the show intends to include this background as he treats new patients.

“When patients come into our clinic, we don’t solve the medical mystery right there,” he explained. “We go into their homes; we go into the streets. It’s combining the medical aspect of Watson with the influence of Sherlock.”

However, Chestnut has also faced backlash as a Black man taking on this beloved role. While he does not let the internet trolls get to him, he remains focused on bringing new life to the storied character.

“I’m reluctant to discuss it, particularly in the times we’re living in,” explained Chestnut. “I’ve seen some negative comments about me playing this character. And I really don’t want to focus on that — I just hope people see the character in the mythology for who he is. I don’t want to call attention to that.”

He added, “I’m most energized not only by the evolution of my character but of the other characters. The audience is really going to feel for them. The show is exciting and emotional.”

Watson also stars Eve Harlow, Randall Park, and Rochelle Aytes. The show will air weekly on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.

