5 Ways To Help Reduce Gas Costs as Prices Hit Record Levels

With the Russian-Ukrainian war lingering on, millions of Americans are feeling the effects of the conflict at the gas pump.

North America’s largest motorist and leisure travel club, AAA, reported on Mar. 9 the national average was $4.25 for a gallon of gas. This is a stunning 60 cents more than last week and a thumping $1.46 more than a year ago. This week’s national average of $4.25 is reportedly the highest it’s been since the summer of 2008 when it was $4.11, the same year the nation’s financial crisis hit.

Sadly, no relief is expected soon as gas prices are projected to continue rising this year.

GasBuddy’s 2022 fuel outlook projects the average cost of a gallon of gas will reach a crest in May at $4.25. Prices are forecasted to remain over $4 until November, though expected to start falling after May.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, comments, “Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs, and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond.”

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE provides tips about how to help reduce gasoline spending:

— Shop around for gas prices near or where you live. Check out websites or apps like GasBuddy.

— Pay cash instead of using a credit card at the pump to buy gas. Observers report you save up to a nickel or dime per gallon when you pay in cash. Be mindful that some gas stations may levy a surcharge for using a credit card.

— Skip buying premium unless strictly required. The amount you save over time can be worthwhile.

— Combine errands to limit or reduce driving time.

— Examine fuel reward programs. Multiple national gas stations and large grocery chains offer these programs to gain brand loyalty. Make sure you check out the requirements for how much you must spend to use the rewards. Be mindful if outlets only have a few sites near. Avoid driving farther and burning more gas to use the rewards.