Nedra Dickson Reportedly Appointed Interim CEO Of WBENC, A Historic 1st For Women’s Business Certifier

The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s leading certifier of women-owned businesses, has appointed Nedra Dickson as its Interim President and CEO, allegedly. The appointment marks a historic first for the organization, as Dickson becomes the first Black woman to hold its top leadership role.

A respected, trusted source also shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE that the transition comes as WBENC navigates the sudden and tragic loss of its former President and CEO, Pamela Prince-Eason, a beloved figure and tireless advocate for women-led enterprises.

Dickson, who has served as the WBENC Board Chair since January 2023, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked closely with Prince-Eason and the organization’s leadership for over a year.

A recently retired, longtime executive from Accenture, Dickson’s career has been dedicated to advancing purpose-driven leadership and fostering a more inclusive business landscape. Her immediate priority is to provide steadfast leadership and ensure all organizational programs, certifications, and events remain on schedule and without disruption.

The appointment is a pivotal moment for an organization that oversees a vast ecosystem of over 20,000 members, including a formidable network of Fortune 500 corporations and women-owned businesses. WBENC’s leadership change is significant on two fronts: it offers a promise of continuity during a period of mourning and, simultaneously, represents a major milestone in racial diversity within a major business organization.



The Pine Bluff, Arkansas native’s career has been a testament to her commitment to diversity and inclusion. A seasoned and highly awarded executive, she brings more than two decades of experience in technology consulting, operations management, and procurement sourcing with Fortune 500 companies. While at Accenture, she was the driving force behind the global expansion of the award-winning Diverse Supplier Development Program (DSDP), a mentoring initiative that helps diverse-owned businesses successfully integrate into the worldwide supply chain. Her leadership has led to Accenture’s supplier diversity program being globally recognized as “Best in Class,” and she has managed over $2 billion in contingent labor spend.

The corporate maven’s dedication is further evidenced by her numerous board positions with influential organizations, such as the Georgia Minority Supplier Diversity Council and the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, as well as a long list of accolades, including being named one of “America’s Top 100 Leaders in Corporate Supplier Diversity” by WE Magazine.

“NMSDC is now Black-led and WNBEC is Black-led,” the source said. “And it just so happens in the season of anti-DEI.”

Dickson’s ascension to the role signals a new chapter for the organization, one that reflects the evolving landscape of inclusive economic growth.

As the community moves forward, it will continue to celebrate Prince-Eason’s extraordinary contributions while uniting to embrace a future of courage and innovation under Dickson’s guidance. Together with its Board of Directors, Leadership Council, and Women’s Enterprise Forum, WBENC will continue to use the collective expertise of its networks to address the unique barriers women-owned and small businesses face in establishing and managing their enterprises.

Founded in 1997, WBENC was created to establish a nationwide standard for women-owned business certification. The nonpartisan 501(c)(3) non-profit has since grown into the largest third-party certifier of businesses majority-owned by women. It is also a leading authority on advancing economic opportunities and providing vital tools and resources to help small businesses thrive. The organization partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations to provide its certification and programming to all U.S.-based small businesses.

At its core, WBENC’s entire operational framework is built on the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The organization promotes diversity in the business landscape by ensuring women-owned businesses have a recognized seat at the table.

It works to create equity by providing certification and access to larger markets, giving women-led enterprises the tools to compete effectively.

Ultimately, it fosters an inclusive environment through networking events and support communities designed to help women entrepreneurs thrive and succeed. This comprehensive approach is dedicated to leveling the playing field and creating a more diverse and inclusive business ecosystem.

