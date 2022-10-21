Kerry Washington Gushes About Her Husband and Celebrates Their Netflix Films Releasing On Same Day

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha have plenty of reasons to celebrate: they’re nearing their 10-year wedding anniversary and share Netflix release dates.

Washington recently gushed about her husband and his new film, which shares the same release date as her new Netflix flick, The School for Good and Evil.

“I’m really proud of him, I think he’s doing amazing work,” Washington told Entertainment tonight. “I’m really excited for his film, ‘The Good Nurse.'”

Asomugha stars alongside Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in the movie version of the 2013 book of the same name. The movie follows the life of an overwhelmed ICU nurse who gets support from her selfless new colleague at work and at home until a patient’s unexpected death puts her colleague in suspicious circumstances.

The film was released on Netflix October 19, the same day Washington and Charlize Theron’s The School for Good and Evil was released on the streaming giant.

“It’s really exciting to both have really important films at Netflix right now, we feel really blessed,” Washington said.

The couple has continued to rise in their careers while supporting each other and their two children, daughter Isabelle, 8, and son Caleb, 6. They pride themselves in how private they’ve kept their marriage despite Washington’s high-profile celebrity.

The Scandal star and the former NFL star wed in 2013 in a private ceremony attended by family and friends. June makes 10 years of marriage for Washington and Asomugha. The Save the Last Dance star teased their plans for a low-key anniversary celebration.

“To keep it real we kick on the Netflix whether it’s [just us] or with the whole family,” Washington shared.

Now in her latest role, Washington is giving a nod to her infamous role as Olivia Pope on Scandal for prepping her to wear the elaborate costumes her character sports in The School for Good and Evil.

“Thank God I had seven seasons of training me to walk in the shoes so that I could add the corset, the petticoats, the seven layers, the big fan thing and the crown and the jewelry, and still walk,” she explained.