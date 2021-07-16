WE tv Set to Debut ‘The Mysterious Death Of Eazy-E’ Docuseries

The family of Eazy-E, who was known as one of the founders of the seminal hardcore Hip-Hop group, N.W.A. (Ni**as With Attitude), still have questions surrounding the late rapper’s untimely death.

Pressing questions like, “Did Eazy-E truly die from AIDS? and if so, how did he contract it? Are there people who wanted this pioneer and father dead?” sill linger on.

WE tv has just announced that it will debut a groundbreaking original investigative docuseries titled, “The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E” next month on Thursday, August 12th at 10 pm. This docuseries will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews, in four hour-long installments. It will explore the impact Eazy-E had on the music industry and his daughters’ quest for answers to the circumstances that surround his death with took place in 1995.

The investigative series will uncover all the questions posed and more. “The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E” follows Eazy-E’s daughter, Ebie, as she takes on a personal journey to examine the unexplained circumstances surrounding the death of the “Ruthless Records” founder and N.W.A. member’s death 26 years ago.

The series will show Ebie and her mother, Eazy E’s ex, Tracy, turn to and work with hip-hop journalist, Jasmine Simpkins, to find the unknown answers as they seek the truth. “The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E” will unravel this intricate story by tracking down several eyewitnesses who were around during Eazy-E’s last days, as they reveal unseen footage and testing long-held theories around his untimely death. The investigation attempts to give the family, and his fans, clarity and the closure that they all crave…what really happened to Eazy-E?

“The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E” is executive produced by Ebie, Tracy Jernagin, DJ Skee, Thao Dipolito, and John Halterman. Tom Forman, Jon Beyer and Jeff Dawson for Critical Content. And Lauren P. Gellert, David Stefanou and Lauren Lazin for WE tv.