(Photo: Solen Feyissa/Flickr) Technology by Selena Hill Webby Awards Launch Creator Credits Registry To Protect Professional Recognition In The AI Era The Webby Awards launched a verified credits registry to help creators protect their reputations as artificial intelligence reshapes the industry.







The Webby Awards is expanding its efforts to recognize the people behind influential digital projects with a new platform designed to give creators, producers, developers, and other industry professionals lasting recognition for their work.

Announced Nov. 11, the Global Webby Credits Registry functions similarly to IMDb, allowing eligible individuals to claim verified profiles documenting their contributions to Webby-recognized projects. The database includes more than 150,000 individuals whose work has been recognized throughout the awards organization’s 30-year history, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“The people behind great creative work on the internet have never been harder to find, and they’ve never mattered more,” Webby Group Executive Director Jesse Feister said in a statement. “The Global Webby Credits Registry puts 30 years of Webby recognition in the hands of the more than 150,000 individuals who earned it, and the thousands who will earn it in the years ahead, giving them verified credentials to build reputation in the AI era.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the platform addresses a growing need for independently verified professional credentials as AI-powered search tools increasingly influence how people discover and evaluate creative talent. “That makes credible, independent records of people’s work more important than ever,” Feister said. He added that having documented contributions provides meaningful professional credentials, particularly as AI makes it easier to generate creative work.

The registry already counts entertainment industry figures Shonda Rhimes and Adam Scott among its founding members. Organizations supporting the launch include PBS, iHeartMedia, and creative agency R/GA.

Amy Wigler, PBS’ vice president of multiplatform marketing and content, said the platform could help ensure that behind-the-scenes contributors receive recognition beyond individual projects.

“The Webby Credits Registry gives those individuals recognition that stays with them throughout their careers,” Wigler said.

Eligible professionals can search the Webby Credits database for projects they contributed to, claim their associated credits, verify their identities through LinkedIn, and publish their profiles. Contributors to newly recognized projects will also have opportunities to claim their credits.

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