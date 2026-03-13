Women of Power Summit by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors The 2026 Women Of Power Legacy Awards Gala Kicked Off The Week With Elegance, Inspiration, And Sisterhood Held as one of the signature events of the multi-day summit, the Legacy Awards Gala serves as a cornerstone moment where excellence, influence, and leadership take center stage.







The annual Legacy Awards Gala at the BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit once again delivered a powerful night of celebration, inspiration, and recognition as leaders across industries gathered to honor extraordinary Black women whose impact continues to shape culture, business, and community.

Held as one of the signature events of the multi-day summit, the Legacy Awards Gala serves as a cornerstone moment where excellence, influence, and leadership take center stage. The ceremony celebrates women who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations, recognizing their achievements across business, entertainment, public service, finance, and philanthropy.

This year’s honorees include Shellye Archambeau, Roz Brewer, Carla Harris, Angela Bassett, and Benaree Pratt Wiley, who were all recognized for their remarkable contributions and decades of leadership that have not only elevated their respective fields but also expanded opportunities for others. The Legacy Awards are reserved for women who demonstrate resilience, innovation, and a commitment to uplifting their communities while inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Throughout the evening, the room was filled with moments of reflection, celebration, and gratitude as each honoree took the stage to share insights from their journeys. BE’s own Alisa Gumbs opened the evening with grace & dropping a gem of inspiration.

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“You don’t have to go all the way back to the ancestors to be someone’s wildest dream. You are your own dream come true.”

Honoree Shellye Archambeau spoke next about timing and how it relates to our career decisions, saying, “Stop waiting for someone to tap your shoulder and tell you it’s your time. Decide what you want to do, whatever you want to do, put a plan in place.”

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Honoree Carla Harris reflected on life lessons she’s learned throughout her iconic journey.

“Three things that impacted me and the woman I am today. One, winners never quit & quitters never win. Two, be so outstanding that there is no debate. Three, never underestimate the power of choice.”

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Rosalind Brewer spoke passionately about a legacy that extends beyond one’s person.

“Legacy is not about what you accomplish. It’s about what you made possible for the person who came after you.”

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Benaree Pratt Wiley concluded the evening by accepting the Barbara Graves Torchbearer Award and spoke about how special it was to receive this monumental award named after the birthplace of the Women of Power Summit.

“I remember how excited and optimistic Barbara Graves was 20 years ago with the launch of the Women of Power Summit. She believed in the power of community, and that when Black women gather with intention and purpose, there’s nothing beyond our reach. Barbara and I share the commitment to the advancement of Black people.”

In addition to honoring this year’s trailblazers, the evening paid tribute to the summit’s legacy—an event that has become one of the premier gatherings for professional Black women.

The Legacy Awards Gala also serves as a reminder of the lasting influence of the women who continue to redefine leadership across industries. From boardrooms to stages, classrooms to communities, their work demonstrates the power of vision, courage, and collaboration.

As the night concluded, attendees left inspired by the stories shared and the legacy being built in real time—proof that the next generation of women of power is already rising.

With another unforgettable celebration in the books, the Legacy Awards continue to stand as a testament to the extraordinary impact of Black women whose leadership is shaping the future.

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