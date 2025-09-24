Career by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Wellstar’s CareerCare Program Offers Free Healthcare Job Training And Education For Georgia Workers The healthcare company provides no-cost education and training, on top of guaranteed job placement.







Wellstar’s CareerCare program has already started changing the lives and careers of Georgia residents.

The program offers free job training and education for Georgians wanting career advancement. The job pipeline provides not only tuition and books, but also scrubs and guaranteed job placements. It aims to increase the healthcare workforce in Georgia, remedying a staffing shortage for nurses and other medical staff.

“Healthcare needs people, and people need opportunity — CareerCare connects the two,” said Evelyn Rosenthal, Wellstar assistant vice president of Leader and Employee Development, to 11Alive. “We’re building a pipeline of talent right here in Georgia, investing in the next generation of caregivers.”

According to Staff Relief Inc., Georgia has already reached “critical levels” in its nursing shortages in almost every county. In response to the growing crisis, Wellstar has launched this expanded program to train and equip aspiring nursing professionals.

The initiative is helping Georgians with an interest in healthcare find a viable pathway into these careers. One woman, Shequita Starks, was inspired to enter the program following her family’s positive experience with nurses.

“I started as a warehouse worker, and now I’m in the nursing field, and I have found my true passion,” she told 11Alive. “I love taking care of people…I just needed to make a paycheck for the kids, and I thought, ‘No, this is not what I wanted to do.’ I tried to take care of people and make a difference in the world,” she said.

Starks originally worked at a warehouse, but has now reached her dreams of a fulfilling profession through the CareerCare program. Now, she instills the same compassion and expertise that she once witnessed. She began her journey as a patient care technician before becoming a certified nursing assistant.

She has already graduated but continues her studies at Chattahoochee Technical College for her degree in nursing. After juggling her previous job and coursework, Starks has inspired others to take the jump into healthcare.

The no-cost program offers flexible, hybrid scheduling for the fast-track curriculum. Wellstar also provides career navigators to help participants in the job application process, while still offering roles within its healthcare system. The company hopes that this increased accessibility will attract more Georgians to this critical industry.

“It’s not one size fits all,” shared Rosenthal. ” No matter your lifestyle or family responsibilities, we have a program and support system just for you.”

