Wendell Pierce Secures $10M Investment For 'Legacy Theatres Of Color' Tony Award winning thespian, Wendell Pierce partnering with Ceasars Palace for the 'New York Coalition of Legacy Theatres of Color Fund.'







Wendell Pierce is supporting historic Black theatres with a $10 million investment.

Pierce, a veteran actor, is partnering with Caesars Palace Times Square. The organization, a 501(c) (3) entity called the New York Coalition of Legacy Theatres of Color Fund, will target marginalized institutions. Its specific goal is to boost production, marketing, and awareness for historically Black operations, Playbill reported. These include the Billie Holiday Theatre, the Black Spectrum Theatre, and The Negro Ensemble Company.

“As an artist and advocate, I believe that the social justice movement of the 21st century is economic development and creating opportunities that sustain and uplift our communities—both on stage and beyond,” said Pierce in a statement.

The investment comes as Caesars Palace Times Square is gaining a foothold in New York with its proposed hotel and gaming establishment. Roc Nation and Live Nation are also partnering with Caesars Palace in the construction of the casino.

The initial proposal offers $250 million in community investment, including:

$81 million public safety plan for the surrounding neighborhoods.

$15 million for a new civil rights museum spearheaded by the Civil Rights Foundation.

$5 million to support the development of the Callen-Lorde Center for Excellence in Sexual Health.

Along with the $10 million commitment to the New York Coalition of Legacy Theatres of Color Fund, an additional $240 million will support the Broadway community as a whole. These funds will be allocated toward:

$32 million investment in childcare, student and medical debt assistance, and rent support for Broadway workers.

$20 million to purchase Broadway tickets for underserved families.

Pierce, a Tony Award-winning thespian, has long advocated for the Broadway community. The first Black man to play “Willie Loman” in Death of a Salesman, his support and partnership lend credibility to the project.

“Caesars Palace Times Square is a formidable investment, creating access and opportunity, with a profound creation of jobs in the greatest cultural economy of the world. This project will not only be transformative for our creative Broadway community but for the broader labor force as well. I fully endorse this project and recognize this is a powerful step toward ensuring that cultural groups of color are not just included but are leaders in shaping the future of Times Square — with a commitment to workforce inclusion, community partnership, and artistic vibrancy for all.”

