Wendell Pierce And Erika Woods Reprise Roles As 'Snap' And 'Pop' In 'Raising Kanan' Season 4







Power Book III: Raising Kanan began its fourth season March 7. The show, part of the world affectionately known as the Power-verse, follows the infamous Kanan Stark. As he navigates adolescence, the audience watches an innocent teenager transform into a ruthless criminal.

Season 3 introduced two new characters, Ishmael “Snaps” Henry and his partner in alleged crime, Stephanie “Pop” Henry. The roles are performed by acting veterans Ericka Woods and Wendell Pierce. Both Pierce and Woods, a real-life couple, spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE about the beauty of an all-Black cast, humanity, and creativity.

Both Woods and Pierce have graced the screen in iconic shows. Woods’ roles in Blue Bloods and The Blacklist were fairly straitlaced, keeping her on the “right” side of the law. In Raising Kanan, she taps into the streets. When asked how she finds humanity in gritty characters, Woods cheekily reminded BE that all crimes committed by Snap and Pop are “alleged.” She then shared how she approached bringing Pop to life:

“I honestly think we’re one of the only characters that love each other more than money. In my back story, I think I knew my husband before I had money. Maybe, before he had money. The humanity comes from the love. He has my back in this dirty world that we’re in. I know that he is one person that I can trust in this whole filthy world. For me, that is how I tap into that humanity.

Pierce takes a more grounded approach, relating Snap and Pop’s actions to real life. He believes these characters could have been on the right side of the law if only given the chance. Life, however, led them to seize the day — or night — as it was presented to them.

“I believe that most people’s impulse is not to be a criminal. Their impulse is just to live a better life. When people aren’t allowed to be a part of the mainstream economy, they will go to the underground economy to make a way out of nowhere. The love and care that we have for each other would exist no matter where we are, no matter what we chose to do. It is by the nature of circumstance that we happen to be here. I like to think that the opportunity was nowhere else.”

With separate approaches to their craft, one might wonder if their creative choices ever clash. Pierce emphatically said they don’t ask “unsolicited questions” and instead lean into their craft as actors and professionals first.

“Shakespeare said, the best, the play is the thing. Aa a matter of form its best to keep the two separate right, so you know you focus on your work and then don’t ask for unsolicited answers. The truth might hurt.”

Pierce’s résumé is extensive, and he is a veteran talent. Over his 40-year career, he has not only earned respect in the industry but has seemingly been granted it. Woods, however, is a Black woman in Hollywood, where representation has long been an issue. While many Black actresses have spoken out about the lack of respect and access in the industry, she has found that working with an all-Black cast and a diverse crew has helped her gain equity as a talent.

“I do think it is easier when you’re on an African American set. we have a very, multiracial make trailer. Everybody understands the assignment,” Woods said.

Playing supporting roles in the Power universe, there is no telling how long fans will get to enjoy the talent of Woods and Pierce. However, you can catch their contribution to the Power-verse when the duo returns for season 4, airing now on STARZ.

