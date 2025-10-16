Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Wendy Osefo Resigns As Professor At Wesleyan University After Fraud Charges 'Contrary to recent media reports, Dr. Wendy Osefo was not terminated from a faculty position at Wesleyan University,' a rep for Osefo told People.







Dr. Wendy Osefo has resigned from Wesleyan University following her recent arrest on felony fraud charges.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star and political commentator was thrilled to announce her role as Distinguished Visiting Professor at Wesleyan during a November 2024 interview with BLACK ENTERPRISE. Less than a year later, Osefo confirmed she had voluntarily stepped down from the position, clarifying that she was not fired.

“Contrary to recent media reports, Dr. Wendy Osefo was not terminated from a faculty position at Wesleyan University,” a rep for Osefo told People. She formally submitted her letter of resignation prior to any public announcement made by the university.”

Osefo, 41, who taught a “Sociology of Reality TV” course, chose to resign after she and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested in Westminster, Maryland, on Oct. 9. A grand jury indicted the couple on charges including insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and making a false statement to police officers.

“Dr. Osefo made the voluntary decision to step down from her role. This decision was made independently and communicated directly to the university before any external reports surfaced,” the statement said.

Wesleyan also released a statement on Oct. 14 confirming that Osefo “is no longer an employee” at the school and “resigned from her position.”

The resignation came after reports from a Bravo fan page indicated that an email from Wesleyan announced that Osefo’s course would no longer be taught by her and would instead be led by Associate Professor Courtney Patterson-Faye.

The couple posted $50,000 bail each and were released on Friday, Oct. 10.

Their arrest followed an investigation into insurance claims they filed over a supposed home robbery, in which they reported $2,500 in building damage and $450,000 in stolen property. Authorities discovered multiple claims for the same items, some allegedly stolen items that had been purchased and returned for a full refund. Social media photos showed Wendy wearing the wedding band they claimed was stolen.

During their arrest, police searched the couple’s home and recovered several items listed in the claims. Police noted in their report that Wendy and Eddie appeared to be “burdened by substantial debt.”

RELATED CONTENT: RHOP’s Wendy Osefo Crossover Episode Of ‘Wife Swap’ Delayed After Fraud Indictment