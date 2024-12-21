Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Wendy Williams Makes Rare Public Appearance to Attend Son’s Graduation Wendy Williams was present for her son's graduation despite reports of her being "permanently incapacitated."







Wendy Williams made a rare public appearance on Dec. 19 to attend her son’s college graduation despite her ailing health.

The former daytime talk show host was seen in an electric wheelchair with her father, Thomas Williams Sr., 93, and her sister, Wanda Finnie, watching her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 24, receive his diploma from Florida International University (FIU) in Miami. Photos shared by the NY Post show Williams wearing a sparkly dress with Chanel shoes and a Louis Vuitton purse while wheeling herself around the commencement ceremony.

HOW YOU DOIN? 🎥| A rare Wendy Williams sighting as she supports her son Kevin at his college graduation pic.twitter.com/1qXkn2O7xi — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) December 20, 2024

Kevin Jr. earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from FIU. It followed his transfer from Barry University, where he took time off from 2021 to 2022 to care for his mother. Williams was seen wiping tears from her eyes while watching her son, an only child, accept his diploma.

Her latest sighting at her son’s graduation comes days after fans spotted Williams picking up a take-out order from Sho’nuff Oysters in Fort Lauderdale. The radio and TV personality has maintained a low profile since announcing her dementia diagnosis earlier this year.

In October, Williams’ legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, revealed that the former talk show host “has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated” as a result of her early-onset dementia. The claims are part of Morrissey’s ongoing legal battle with A+E Network over the release of Lifetime’s “Where Is Wendy Williams” documentary, which she argues exploited Williams for public entertainment.

The documentary unveiled Williams’ struggles with her health, finances, and alcohol addiction. After the documentary was released, her team revealed the talk show alum has aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023 and that the conditions have already “presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.”

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself,” her team said. “Most importantly, she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.”

Since 2022, Williams has been under a court-ordered guardianship that manages her health and finances, following allegations from her bank, Wells Fargo, that she was “incapacitated.” Williams’ legal team is demanding all profits from the Lifetime documentary.

