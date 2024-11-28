Wendy Williams Is ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ According To Court Filing

According to the New York Post, Wendy Williams will not be making a comeback to daytime TV. On Nov. 12, Williams’s attorneys filed suit against the Lifetime network, revealing that the Wendy Williams TV show host is permanently debilitated.

Sabrina Morrissey, attorney for Williams, reveals the former daytime television star is experiencing severe cognitive decline. The decline inhibits Williams from conducting business and making decisions with a sound mind. Morrissey filed suit against the Lifetime Network for creating the Where Is Wendy Williams? Documentary.

“The filing claimed the defendants — Lifetime’s parent company, A&E Television Networks, Lifetime Entertainment Services, EOne Productions, Creature Films and the doc’s executive producer Mark Ford — ‘cruelly took advantage of [Williams’] cognitive and physical decline by creating and publishing a documentary at a time when [Williams] was highly vulnerable and incapable of consenting to be filmed,’” the New York Post reported.

The defendants filed a countersuit claiming Williams negotiated, signed and gave creative direction on the docu-series production before her diagnosis. The co-defendants claim Morrissey’s filing is an attempt by the attorney to deflect her personal responsibility as a guardian.

They claim Morrissey filed suit in a“misguided effort to attempt to excuse her failure to protect her ward.”

In 2022, Williams was placed under a controversial court-ordered guardianship due to her alleged alcohol abuse and mental decline. The star’s finances and bodily autonomy were placed under the care of an independent guardian at the behest of Wells Fargo Bank. The banking institution claims William’s financial transactions became erratic and raised concerns, leading the bank to freeze the radio hosts’ assets.

Wells Fargo’s intrusion into WIlliam’s financials led to the star being diagnosed with alcohol-related brain damage and frontotemporal dementia. The diagnosis prompted Morrissey’s appointment as manager of William’s estate and personal medical care. Williams’ family claims Morrissey’s guardianship led to familial alienation from her immediate family, including her son Kevin Hunter Jr. The family claims Williams’ location is kept secret from her family, and her contact with them has been limited.

RELATED CONTENT: Kevin Hunter Alleges Wendy Williams Hid $48M During Divorce, Demands Judgment Be Vacated