Celebrity News by Stacy Jackson Court-Appointed Guardian Reportedly Sells Wendy Williams’ Manhattan Penthouse The talk show icon was assigned a guardian by the court to make the decision to sell her property after she was deemed "incapacitated."









Wendy Williams’ beloved Manhattan penthouse has reportedly been sold by her court-appointed guardian, marking the end of the former talk show host’s ownership of the Financial District property.

According to the New York Post, the transaction was completed May 10. Records stated that the 59-year-old was deemed “incapacitated” and was in need of a guardian to make the decision to offer up the residence.

“Wendy’s dream has always been to live in Manhattan in a dream apartment but never got a chance to do so,” an insider revealed, lamenting the “very unfortunate situation.”

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse was sold for $3.75 million, a significant $822,000 decrease from its 2021 purchase. Before the sale, Williams bid farewell to the personal effects that once adorned the space, including her iconic purple chair used during her “Hot Topics” segment that garnered massive viewership.

Wendy Williams’ NYC penthouse sold for a loss: See inside the luxe Financial District property https://t.co/hlkJhpXdFJ pic.twitter.com/7T14yGW6vo — Page Six (@PageSix) May 14, 2024

The 59-year-old TV personality’s medical team delivered a sobering diagnosis in 2023, revealing she was grappling with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Compounding her health woes, reports surfaced earlier this year that Williams was slapped with a hefty tax lien on her New York City condo, owing a staggering $568,451.57 in back taxes spanning 2019 to 2021.

Fans were afforded a candid glimpse into Williams’ personal tribulations during a Lifetime documentary series, Where is Wendy?, where she revealed her financial straits and confessed she has “no money” left.

Daily Beast noted in February that the talk show titan, whose show was cancelled in 2021, shared concerns about her team possibly taking advantage of the financial guardianship appointed by the court.

Lifetime released two other projects documenting Williams’ life, Wendy Williams: The Movie and Wendy Williams: What a Mess. Williams hosted her popular talk show from 2008 to 2021, when it was taken over by guest hosts until its 2022 cancellation.