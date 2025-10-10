Judge Dismisses Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband’s Lawsuit Over Guardianship

A judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kelvin Hunter, earlier this year to remove Sabrina Morrissey as her guardian, TMZ reports. .

Williams did not request Hunter to file a lawsuit on her behalf.

“He has no standing to add her name [to the lawsuit] or no authority from Wendy whatsoever. And we certainly don’t need his help if we want to file a lawsuit. So, thanks, but no thanks,” Williams’ attorney Joe Tacopina, told People in June.

The judge dismissed the case earlier this week, but it was noted that Hunter can amend the lawsuit himself and remove Williams from

In his original filing, obtained by TMZ Hunter sought to replace Morrissey with another conservator and requested a forensic accountant to review Williams’ finances. He also sought $250 million in compensation for “financial losses, emotional distress, and damage to his reputation.

The TV personality phoned in to an Oct 9 segment on TMZ and said she was “happy” the judge threw the case out.

“Of course he wants to steal my money, Williams told TMZ’s Harvey Levin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

During the call, Williams also admitted that she was unsure of how much money she actually has.

In 2022, a New York court appointed a guardian for Williams after finding her incapacitated and unable to handle her affairs. In February 2023, doctors diagnosed her with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and primary progressive aphasia (PPA). She now lives in an assisted living facility where, according to the New York Post, the lowest rate is $27,000 per month, and monthly expenses can reach about $52,000.

The TV personality compares living in the facility to being in prison.

Williams and Hunter were married for 21 years and have one son. They divorced in 2020 after Williams learned that Hunter was having a baby with his mistress.

RELATED CONTENT: Wendy Williams’ Medical Exam Re-Diagnoses Her With Dementia And Upholds Guardianship