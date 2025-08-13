Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Wendy Williams’ Medical Exam Re-Diagnoses Her With Dementia And Upholds Guardianship Wendy Williams' guardianship will continue after she was re-diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia.







A recent medical examination has re-diagnosed Wendy Williams with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia, resulting in the continuation of her court-ordered guardianship.

Legal documents reveal the former daytime talk show host recently underwent extensive medical and neuropsychological testing, along with brain imaging scans, People reported. Following these evaluations, doctors confirmed a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia, which was first identified in 2023.

As for her guardianship, an attorney for Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, is requesting a three-month extension that would end on Nov. 5. The attorney cites ongoing legal disputes involving Williams’ family and ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, that aim to challenge the guardianship and Morrissey’s role.

“Complications have arisen due to various parties, including counsel for certain members of [Williams’] family, [Williams’] ex-husband, and others, who have indicated their intention to challenge both the Guardianship itself as well as Ms. Morrissey’s status as Guardian.”

News of the recent medical exam comes weeks after Williams announced her plans for legal action against her “misdiagnosis.” Back in March, Williams was removed from her assisted living facility to undergo mental competency tests that the former radio personality claimed she passed “with flying colors.”

“She had those tests, she’s been deemed she is not incapacitated,” her caretaker, Ginalia Monterrosa, said at the time. “I think it’s great news, and it’s public, and everybody knows factually that Wendy’s not incapacitated.”

Since 2022, Williams has been under a court-appointed guardianship managing her finances and whereabouts. A Lifetime documentary, currently at the center of a legal dispute with Morrissey, shed light on her health struggles and her views on the conservatorship.

Shortly after the documentary aired, her diagnoses of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia were made public. While Morrissey has claimed Williams is “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated,” Williams has publicly disputed those claims.

In June, Williams’ ex-husband filed a lawsuit against those overseeing her guardianship, alleging that the former talk show host “has been the victim of unrestrained abuse, maltreatment, and fiscal malfeasance” during the three years since it was put in place. Hunter claims the guardianship was established through “a secret proceeding” that denied Williams the chance to secure “adequate legal representation.” The case remains ongoing.

