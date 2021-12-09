Wendy Williams Not Slated to Return to Host Television Show Until February 2022

The latest news coming from The Wendy Williams Show camp is that the controversial talk show host won’t be making a return until February 2022—at the earliest.

Last month, the show’s producers were saying that Williams was on her way to recovery and would be back on the talk show soon. The show was on hiatus after Williams had health issues related to Graves disease and coronavirus. After having the show’s season debut postponed three times, producers decided to premiere the show with guest hosts until Williams was well enough to return.

The latest Instagram post from the show listed several guests through January, leading to speculation that viewers won’t see Williams in the hot seat until at least February. In the meantime, the list of hosts who will start the next calendar year are:

Hip-hop artists’ Fat Joe and Remy Ma (Jan. 3–7), filmmaker and actor Michael Rapaport (Jan. 10–14), comedians Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell (Jan. 17–21), and ending the month with a return to hosting duties, Sherri Shepherd (Jan. 24–28).

“The Wendy Williams Show’ Returns with All-New Episodes in the New Year!

@fatjoe & @remyma, @michaelrapaport, @kymwhitley & @finessemitchell and @sherrieshepherd are all set to guest host this January.”

Last month, while there have been guest hosts filling her slot on The Wendy Williams Show as she recovers, rumors swirled that the talk show host was in a wheelchair and may be dealing with the early effects of dementia.

However, her brother Tommy spoke with The Sun to refute the talk surrounding his sister’s mental health.

Three months ago, the show’s official Instagram account revealed Williams had tested positive for COVID-19. TMZ also reported that Williams voluntarily admitted herself into a New York City hospital for a psych evaluation. The hospitalization came after the talk show host’s COVID diagnosis was confirmed. At the time, Her brother, Tommy, gave her fans an update on his sister’s condition, letting them know she’s pushing through.