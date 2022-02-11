Report: Sherri Shepherd ‘Does Not Have Wendy’s Blessing’ to Take Over Talk Show

According to reports, the announcement that Sherri Shepherd is in talks to become a “permanent” guest host of The Wendy Williams Show has not been met with enthusiasm from Wendy Williams herself.

In fact, The Sun is reporting that an inside source states that “Sherri does not have Wendy’s blessing and all of this is all being done without her involvement.”

Another unnamed source is also saying that the on-hiatus talk show host “is extremely jealous and can’t stand people filling in for her as it is. It has really hurt her seeing her own fans give Sherri glowing reviews in her absence.”

If, indeed, it is the end of Williams hosting her show due to health reasons, producers and staff are overly cautious not to disrupt Williams’ loyal fan base. This is partly why they are labeling Shepherd’s role as a permanent guest host instead of outright stating that she is taking over the show. An insider also says that production will not be removing any logos and/or signage until September, maybe even not until October.

The intended plan for next season is to incorporate Shepherd into the fans’ lives. She will be working toward winning them over by participating in fan events, Facetiming with them, and focusing on bringing them along with her in this next chapter.

As Williams works to get back to good health, there has been a revolving set of hosts for her show. Producers of the show will continue to monitor Williams’ status and decide closer to September if her health is not in order.