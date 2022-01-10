Wendy Williams' Son Let Fans Know That She's On The Mend Amid Show Hiatus

Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. recently gave fans a visual update on his mom’s health status, and she appears to be rejuvenating herself amid her hiatus from her daytime talk show.

On Friday, Kevin took to his Instagram Story to post a short boomerang showing his mother happily eating a salad and drinking a smoothie. The 21-year-old flew to Miami from New York with a few of his friends to check on his mother, Radar Online reports.

Williams has been absent from her popular show for months due to several health issues. In addition to experiencing complications from Graves disease, she has also combatted COVID-19 and recently checked herself into the hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Insiders say Kevin gave his mother an ultimatum about taking care of herself or else he would distance himself from her.

“Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr has been strained,” a source told The Sun. “He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won’t be in her life unless she fixes herself.”

Photos showed Kevin escorting his mother out of the wellness center and into a car. Sources say she started to take a turn for the better after receiving the visit from her son.

But insiders say Williams’ relationship with her son has been strained for years.

“Her son has been doling out the tough love, telling Wendy, ‘Get yourself help, mom,’” the insider said.

Recent photos showed her being pushed in a wheelchair, wearing yellow socks and vaping in front of her New York City apartment, Radar Online reports. The source defended Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter for being the one who kept her together during their marriage.

“Everyone thinks Kevin has been the bad guy, and he’s done his fair share of terrible things, but this is why he’s always been so protective of her,” the insider explained.