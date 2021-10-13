Wendy Williams Facing Serious Health Issues & Won't Be Returning For Now

Wendy Williams fans will have to wait. The talk show host will not be returning to her show any time soon.

On Tuesday, the talk show announced that due to serious complications, the 57-year-old would not be appearing in this upcoming season.

According to the show, Williams is not ready to be on camera because of ongoing medical issues.

However, the show will continue without Wendy. On Instagram, show executives said there would be a number of guest hosts who would fill in for Williams.

“The Wendy Williams Show will start airing originals on Monday, October 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly,” show producers disclosed.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.”

“It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties,” they claimed.

The post continued: “Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair.”

Just last week, the show announced that while Williams will not be returning to the show on Oct. 4, they said she would be able to return filming on Oct. 18.

While Williams was diagnosed recently with a breakthrough case of COVID, according to the show, she “no longer has an issue and she has tested negative.”

Producers explained that her “ongoing medical issues” were related to pre-existing conditions keeping her from leaving doctor care.

No further details have been released.