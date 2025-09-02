Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Wendy Williams Won’t Return To TV Hosting, But Hints At Possible Tour To Speak Out Against Guardianship Williams will probably not grace the small screen, instead opting for a stage to speak out against her guardianship.







The days of Wendy Williams gracing daytime television are probably over, but that doesn’t mean the former talk show host won’t make a comeback in her own way.

Page Six reported that Williams has no desire to host another talk show. Instead, she wants to use her platform to speak out on a cause close to her heart: adult guardianships.

Since the decline of her health, Williams has been under what she deems as “abusive” guardianship. The arrangement controls her actions and finances, a move that doesn’t sit well with the media personality.

Her attorney, Joe Tacopina, told “Extra” about her fight to get out of the “despicable” situation. He emphasized her new mission to expose the unjust guardianship that plagues many people, including herself.

“It’s just so unjust, and quite despicable,” Tacopina said. “What she said to me… more than once, is, ‘Joe, I wish I weren’t in this situation… but if someone is going to be in this situation, better me with a platform so that I can expose the system.’

Tacopina added, “She said that if it was going to be somebody, she’s happy it’s her. Because hopefully it will put an end to what she calls abuse.”

However, she plans to do so in a way that won’t be on the small screen. Williams would prefer to hit the road on a tour, going on stage for a speaking engagement to discuss her journey.

“It’s just an idea, but she thinks it’s important. She wants to maybe do panels, and help facilitate it and [talk about how] to protect families from guardianships. She wants to talk about how to get out of it, and all of the red flags,” another source told Page Six.

Tacopina has also denied the reports about her declining mental health, which include results of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, stating it is internet fodder fueled by those over the guardianship. The power attorney also said that they are willing to take the case to trial if a judge does not rule in their favor.

“Clearly [Williams’ guardian was involved]. People can tippy-toe around it. They won’t say it. No one has seen this report yet. Not even Wendy…Not us. Not her guardianship attorneys,” he continued.

Williams has also increased her public appearances in an effort to demonstrate that she is mentally fit to manage her own life. As she continues to reclaim her spotlight, she hopes the efforts will ultimately lead to her freedom.

