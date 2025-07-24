Wendy Williams Preparing Lawsuit Over Her Guardianship, Claims She Was ‘Misdiagnosed’

Wendy Williams is preparing for a major legal fight against those behind her guardianship, which her lawyer claims stems from a “misdiagnosis.”

The former daytime TV host celebrated her 61st birthday on July 16 alongside her lawyer, Joe Tacopina, who revealed they’re preparing legal action to end the conservatorship Williams has been under for the past three years.

“Those responsible for her status, her, basically, incarceration, will be held accountable,’ Tacopina told TMZ. “There’s no question about that.”

“This guardian process is scary. She was misdiagnosed,” he added.

Williams has been living in a luxury assisted-living facility in New York since being placed under court-ordered guardianship in 2022. Her 2023 diagnoses of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia sparked public scrutiny over her health and whether the conservatorship was justified. However, Williams insists she isn’t incapacitated and claims she’s being controlled against her will, while calling for the end of the guardianship.

“What’s next is hopefully justice,” Tacopina said. “This process has been so long, it’s really despicably slow.”

Tacopina also backs Williams’ claims of being mentally sound, insisting she’s still the same Wendy Williams fans know and love.

“This is Wendy, the same Wendy, we’ve had conversation over six months, she’s the same Wendy Williams that you know from TV,” he said. “She belongs in a facility like I belong in a facility.”

“She is a person in control of her faculties and is a great human being… and it sickens me… this isn’t a case for me, it’s a cause…” Tacopina added.

Williams chimed in to call out the irony in her situation.

“I just had a birthday, and I’m still in a guardianship. If that doesn’t say enough, I don’t know what does,” she said.

For now, Tacopina remains focused on getting Williams “back home.”

“My goal for now and the priority is to get her back home” in a place where “she can come and go as she pleases,” he said.

News of their legal plans follows two of Williams’ attorneys responding to ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s lawsuit, which demands her release from “involuntary confinement,” something her legal team argues is “detrimental” to her well-being.

“Moreover, [Williams] herself does not believe the complaint is in her best interest,” the lawyers say.

